ExpoPlatform at Event Tech Live 2020

ExpoPlatform is a leading online networking and management platform for live, hybrid and virtual events. It’s AI-powered web and mobile-based solutions empower event organisers to enhance attendee engagement, generate quality leads and drive ROI.
Event Organisers can also create new revenue streams at their events by building customised sponsorship packages for exhibitors and sponsors using ExpoPlatform.
ExpoPlatforms’s suite of event technology solutions include:
- Online meetings and sessions with enhanced engagement options like polls and chats to create an interactive experience
- Online registration to design custom registration process
- Website CMS for a responsive, SEO optimised, & user-friendly website
- AI matchmaking for preference-based recommendations of people, sessions, products & content
- Microsites/digital profiles for exhibitors, products and speakers to boost networking
- Session and speaker management to manage sessions in conferences
- Mobile app to engage at events
- Lead capture to scan and capture lead information
- Hosted buyer management to qualify hosted buyers and increase ROI for both buyers and exhibitors
- Exhibitor manual to create a hassle-free onboarding experience
- Interactive floor plan to create a custom floor plan for events
- Detailed event statistics, insights and reporting
- Online monetisation features for visibility, sponsorships, and lead-generation
Other Features and Benefits:
- Modular solutions customised for event requirements
- Easy integration facilities with third-party tech providers
- No need for additional downloads, installs or permissions
- 24×7 technical support and consulting services
