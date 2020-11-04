ExpoPlatform at Event Tech Live 2020

ExpoPlatform is a leading online networking and management platform for live, hybrid and virtual events. It’s AI-powered web and mobile-based solutions empower event organisers to enhance attendee engagement, generate quality leads and drive ROI.

Event Organisers can also create new revenue streams at their events by building customised sponsorship packages for exhibitors and sponsors using ExpoPlatform.

ExpoPlatforms’s suite of event technology solutions include:

Online meetings and sessions with enhanced engagement options like polls and chats to create an interactive experience

Online registration to design custom registration process

Website CMS for a responsive, SEO optimised, & user-friendly website

AI matchmaking for preference-based recommendations of people, sessions, products & content

Microsites/digital profiles for exhibitors, products and speakers to boost networking

Session and speaker management to manage sessions in conferences

Mobile app to engage at events

Lead capture to scan and capture lead information

Hosted buyer management to qualify hosted buyers and increase ROI for both buyers and exhibitors

Exhibitor manual to create a hassle-free onboarding experience

Interactive floor plan to create a custom floor plan for events

Detailed event statistics, insights and reporting

Online monetisation features for visibility, sponsorships, and lead-generation

Other Features and Benefits:

Modular solutions customised for event requirements

Easy integration facilities with third-party tech providers

No need for additional downloads, installs or permissions

24×7 technical support and consulting services

Visit ExpoPlatform’s virtual exhibitor stand at Event Tech Live to learn more about ExpoPlatform’s solutions, book a one-on-one discussion, and get a free consultation for your upcoming events: https://etl2020v.expofp.com/?expoplatform



Haven’t got time to meet the ExpoPlatform team at ETL 2020? Contact here!

