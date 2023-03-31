Top of Article

The Event Technology Awards (ETA) 2023 opens for entries on 1st April with five more categories.

A product of exhaustive research, the Best Immersive Brand Experience, Best Metaverse Experience, Best Audio Visual Supplier, Best Event Technologist and Best CTO awards throw the coveted recognition out to a greater number of innovators.

Adam Parry, co-founder of the Event Technology Awards, comments: “There is no particular line that links these additions. They recognise a mix of traditional and contemporary areas in event tech.

“Launching the ETAs in 2012, we knew it wouldn’t be a case of 20 categories – job done. This sector doesn’t sit still, in terms of invention or reinvention, but I’m pleased that we’re able to add to the number without taking anything away.

“As ever, I can’t wait to see the submissions. There are 38 awards but the inspiration, the creativity, the solutions, run much deeper than that. The journey to ExCeL starts here! Make sure you’re a part of it.”

A full list of categories for the Event Technology Awards 2023 is HERE. Submissions must be in by 31st July. Winners will be announced on the 15th November, the first evening of Event Tech Live at ExCeL London.