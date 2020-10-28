Exhibition Buyer’s Guide 2020

Launched five years ago, the virtual Exhibition Buyer’s Guide doesn’t have to change its format to accommodate 2020’s coronavirus concessions.

The message is a little different this year though, with a focus on how ‘traditional’ flesh and blood events have made the digital switch.

To that end, this fifth edition of the Guide features suppliers practicing contemporary solutions in their element of the supply chain, providing a responsible resource for buyers to research and source innovative new contractors.

Whether its registration tech, temporary Wi-Fi deployment, logistics management, digital branding or points between, we’ve got it covered.

As always, our digital guides can be downloaded to your device so that you can access the content whenever and wherever you need it.

If you would like to feature in future editions of the Exhibitions Buyer’s Guide, or any of our other sector-specific event guides, get in touch using features@eventindustrynews.com

Download your free copy here