Evolution London: Designed to host events

Evolution London is a flexible large-scale exhibition venue in London, with over 5,000sqm of open space with capacity for 200 stands and up to 5,000 guests, including a substantial outdoor area. These spaces can be manipulated as you wish, offering multiple layout options and the ability to be truly creative with your exhibition. The branding potential at the venue is almost unlimited, meaning you can truly take over the venue and make it your own, and with 24/7 venue access you and your exhibitors won’t be restricted on time either. Choose Evolution London and we’ll work with you to bring to life your vision and theme.

Affordable Art Fair

RM Auction

The Telegraph Ski & Snowboard Festival

Located on an exclusive site in the heart of the Grade II listed Battersea Park, Evolution London is a purpose-built event venue, offering a blank canvas setting with an unrivalled level of flexibility. Year on year we have welcomed back several exhibitions including the Affordable Art Fair, BSC Expo and The Decorative Antiques & Textiles Fair. In 2019 we hosted 83,000 people at Evolution London spanning over 112 events.

Encore our exclusive in-house AV and production partner and they offer a complete creative technical production service for exhibitions at Evolution London, from design and visuals through to lighting, sound, video, set design, rigging and power installation. Our in-house caterer Moving Venue will work closely with you to meet your catering requirements and they have been impressing clients with outstanding events since 1984.

The technical specification of Evolution London is something we truly believe contributes to the fact that this venue is one of the best exhibition venues in London. The ability to bring your exhibition to life, with not just the stands but also with production and catering, allows you to take your exhibition from good to great.

Evolution London is located on an exclusive site in the heart of Battersea Park. The venue’s highly convenient central location means it is positioned closely to multiple transport routes. Situated on Queenstown Road, the venue is easily accessible from the underground via Sloane Square, Victoria Main Line Station and by bus or taxi.

Contact Details:

020 7836 1035

evolutionlondon@smartgroupltd.co.uk

https://www.evolutionlondon.com/

