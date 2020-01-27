EventProfs to discuss collaborations at Baltic-Nordic Event Forum

10 years ago, the European Council agreed for the first time to fund a strategy for an entire region: the Baltic Sea. The Baltic Sea Region includes eight EU members that border the Baltic Sea: Sweden, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. The Strategy also welcomes cooperation with EU neighbouring countries (Russia and Norway).

The goal of the strategy was to strengthen cooperation between the countries in order to meet common challenges, and to benefit from the common opportunities facing the region. The strategy is divided into three objectives, which represent the three key challenges of the strategy: saving the sea, connecting the region, and increasing prosperity. Each objective relates to a wide range of policies and has an impact on the other objectives.

Since then, collaboration between the 10 countries of the region has flourished in many areas including healthcare, taxes and corporate laws. Today, the 85 million people living in the Baltic Sea Region are more connected than ever. When new trends and opportunities appear, they tend to touch everyone. Over the years, a lot of corporations have merged multiple offices into one Baltic-Nordic headquarters instead of having small representative offices in each country.

The live communication industry reflects those trends perfectly. Event professionals work with every intricacy that the region has, with shared hopes and worries for the people of the Baltic Region. Event agencies are being forced to collaborate more and more together, and to have partners in every country of the region to satisfy clients’ needs.

In the last few years, the Baltic-Nordic Event Forum has become a place where event professionals can discuss what they see, and how to move forward.

The Baltic-Nordic Event Forum 2020 will be held on 22-23 April in Stockholm and will bring professionals together from 10 different countries that have access to the Baltic Sea, and beyond. The forum provides a unique networking opportunity: event agencies, corporations, venues, HR professionals, suppliers and many more, who come to meet each other, share their experiences, and discuss future cooperation.

The Baltic Sea Region is growing very fast and is becoming more connected every year. The Forum creates an opportunity for people from different countries to come together and discuss matters that affect the whole region: data, content, human and brand relations, sustainability, tender issues, climate change, political and economic challenges, new opportunities, innovation and high tech. The forum guests represent every second event held in Northern Europe and have a combined €200 million budget. Together they have an impact on the whole industry and even more – on our common future.

The Baltic-Nordic Event Forum is a two-day event. The first day presents the most meaningful industry problems on stage and tries to find solutions to overcome challenges.

The second day is dedicated to the Amber Event Awards, where the best event agencies can show their results to the top clients of the region and inspire and demonstrate new trends to their colleagues and partners.