EventBooking shortlisted for the Event Technology Awards 2020

EventBooking was founded 1999 by John Platillero, who saw the need for a way for venues to book and manage events online. His vision was a simple but powerful one—to create a tool for venue professionals to access, manage, and share event information from anywhere in real time. Not a novel concept today, but it was for the late 1990s. In those days, no one was using 100% web-based software—or “cloud based” as we know it today. The success of EventBooking not only survived the “dot com” burst of the early 2000s but steadily grew, attracting the likes of venue networks such as SMG, AEG, and Spectra.

Today, EventBooking serves over 1,000 convention centers, arenas, stadiums, performing arts centers, and multi-complexes worldwide—including the new SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles, US), the O2 (London, UK), Shanghai New International Exhibition Centre (Shanghai, China), The Shed (New York City, US) and the Fox Theatre (Atlanta, US).

The president of EventBooking, Steve Mackenzie, attributes the company’s most recent growth to their latest software platform, VenueOps, which launched in April 2017. Compatible across all modern browsers and mobile devices, VenueOps is intuitively designed to manage sales, booking, contracting, resource allocation and management, event production, event financials and more.

VenueOps streamlines all the moving parts that make a great event possible, and handles the most complex, detailed events while the user experience remains intuitive and easy. Available in multiple languages, VenueOps has become the venue management platform of choice for thousands of venue professionals across the globe.

Advertisement

Sponsored Content