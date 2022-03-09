Event Tech Start-ups: Controlled Events

The challenge facing Event organisers, Security and Safety teams this year arises from some unpredictable challenges. As crowds return, suppliers may struggle to meet demand for the resurgence of events with limited resources, we face risks from natural hazards such as severe weather, physical and cyber security threats and resurgent crowds. All these issues threaten to compromise the safety and viability of events and could risk the safety and security of event attendees and staff. Prepared and trained people, tested plans and resources, coupled with robust communications, incident management , proven #eventtech and effective control room operations will ensure organisers can respond and recover effectively.

From the popular visitor attractions of Dorset to COVID vaccination sites, our Push to Talk Over Cellular (POC) radio communications solution powered by 2CL has enabled remote/hybrid control operations, with a growing number of dispersed and mass participation event clients already looking now to use this technology with us to achieve wide area communications and central control this year.

Our ECR Manager platform has supported local authorities, SailGP, The Boat Race, fan parks, construction sites, mass participation & corporate events to manage information and audit trail.

Remote/Hybrid Event Control Room

Training and exercising is more important than ever this year, shaking the rust off our team’s previous knowledge and adapting to new arrangements. Processes and procedures within your event and those that integrate with partner agencies need to reflect good practice with protocols and should be tested to provide assurance. Inevitably there will be new staff and stakeholders and the plan is only as strong as the people who implement it.

Our people counting capability, developed by Attend2IT was refined during the COVID-19 pandemic, meeting a longstanding need from organisers who need to quickly and efficiently monitor figures at key entrances and exits to sites in order to maintain a safe capacity. The live results are integrated into our ECR Manager log platform to help safety officers, event managers and security teams to manage capacities and resources.

We find ourselves often saying to clients ‘in your shoes we would….’ Providing value and the right solution are the absolute priority for us. A meaningful statistic for us is that over 90% of our clients return to us year on year. Our ethical and client focused ethos is what we do rather than just what we say. This has never been more important than in 2022 as suppliers, clients and spectators all face a fantastic opportunity for events to return but with some significant challenges to overcome.

Get in touch or visit us at the Event Production Show, we are exhibiting on Stand A41E; on day 2 (9th March 2022) we will be talking with our longstanding client Chestertons Polo in the Park about readiness for events this year and good practice in the Major Events presents area and showcasing our support to The Boat Race, SailGP and many more events at the show.

