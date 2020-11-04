Thick with original thought, new systems and solutions, the 2021 edition of the Event Tech Buyer’s Guide is product of extraordinary times.

Technology has been the difference between yes and no for live events since lockdown. It’s provided a route, a stage, for exhibitions, conferences and live performances to re-model – helping hundreds of shows to go on.

The Event Tech Buyer’s Guide 2021 looks into and around all corners of #EventTech, exploring the trails and the trends for businesses of all sizes. More than that though it’s about what comes next.

Available for 12 months this guide is completely FREE to download. Have a look, find the app, the answers, to get your event reaching its potential in the virtual world and beyond.

Download your copy here