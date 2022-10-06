Entertainment Nation offer a sparkling selection of the UK’s best Christmas party bands to get the party season started!

As the days draw shorter and you hear the crunch of leaves under your feet, the festive season is about to sneak up on us – and fast! It’s possible that you’ve even started thinking about Christmas. Yep! It’s time to book your Christmas party entertainment! Never fear though – Entertainment Nation offer a sparkling selection of the UK’s best Christmas party bands with a quick and easy booking process so you can get the party season started stress-free!

After a long hard year of working their socks off, your company deserves a party that will get them into the Christmas spirit. ‘Tis the season to let your hair down, have a festive tipple or two and party the night away after all! Perhaps you want your guests to boogie on down to a groovy soul and Motown band, rock around the Christmas tree to an epic indie rock band or maybe you’d prefer a jaw-dropping show band to ignite the dance floor with festive cheer.

For a sophisticated champagne soiree, why not get your guests cosying up under the mistletoe with a classy jazz ensemble, pianist or harpist? Or how about a vintage swing band or dazzling brass band for an upbeat Christmas extravaganza?

If you’d prefer a club feel to your party, our incredible range of DJs will fill your dance floor with top party tunes and of course throw in some Christmas favourites along the way. Want the versatility of a DJ but still crave the excitement of live music? No problem! Our DJs with live musicians provide the best of both worlds! Get the adrenaline pumping with live saxophonists, percussionists or even full bands with DJ backing for a club experience like no other.

All our acts are vetted to the highest of standards and come with a stocking filled with glowing reviews from past clients. Whether you book an epic party band, acoustic folk band, magician, circus act or pop and rock band, you can be sure you’ll be hiring an act of the highest calibre who’ll put on a mind-blowing show.

It’s easy to see our bands and entertainers in action by watching videos on our website. If you need some help choosing, our expert entertainment advisers are available every day for your convenience and will help you discover the perfect act to make your party sparkle and shine. PA and lighting equipment is usually included with your booking so everything will sound top-notch and your stage will shine brighter than Rudolph’s nose!

The booking process is quick and easy and you’ll receive a secure contract, so all you’ll need to do is deck the halls, crack out the mulled wine and get ready for the Christmas party of the century!

To find irresistible Christmas party entertainment and receive a fast and fully-comprehensive quote, check out our website and get in contact via your favourite act’s enquiry form. Alternatively, give us a ring on 0800 53 000 35 or email info@entertainment-nation.co.uk. We’re ready and waiting to make your Christmas party dreams a reality!

FEATURE