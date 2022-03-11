Entegy: Self-managed, all-in-one platform

Entegy is an intuitive and easy-to-use events management, communication, and engagement platform, designed specifically for business events. The platform allows anyone to create and manage the entire event lifecycle from a single system.

Offering a range of feature sets, from websites and registration to apps, email campaigns, and badge printing, Entegy can cater to events of all types and sizes.

Central to the ease of running an event with Entegy, is a single set of live profiles and content powering all applications and functions. A new attendee has registered onsite? No problem! Instantly, you can print a badge, send emails, allow app access and engage with lead generation. A speaker has pulled out? No problem! A single change can update the website and event app. You get the picture…

Gus Hotchin and Ian Apuli, co-founders and directors of Entegy.

What’s new in 2022

At the start of 2020, Entegy took a different approach to most other event technology suppliers. A decision was made early not to chase the flooded virtual market, but focus on ‘rounding-out’ their offering to become an end-to-end platform for ‘mostly’ live events. Yes, updates were made to facilitate live streaming, but at the core of the system was always a range of onsite, engagement and communication tools that facilitated face-to-face interactions. Fast forward to 2022 and Entegy have now launched a slew of new products including Registration, Event Websites and Meetings Management to complete the suite’s end-to-end capability.

Previously, Entegy has been sold exclusively through partners as a white-labeled reseller solution, powering some of the biggest event brands in the world. Now, anyone can sign-up to Entegy and self-manage their events, accessing the same white-label features such as branding the system and adding custom domains for websites, email and registration forms.

For events wanting to take their event to the next level, Entegy also has its extensive partner network to leverage, providing services including hardware hire, onsite support, project management and design.

Get in contact with the Entegy Team to find out more and discuss tailoring a solution for your events.

