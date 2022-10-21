Emirates Old Trafford: Where Experiences Are Made

Historically known as one of the UK’s leading international cricket stadiums, a £60m redevelopment in recent years has led to a new era at Emirates Old Trafford, with a host of award-winning facilities, including a four star 150-bedroom Hilton Garden Inn on-site, making it one of the most all-encompassing venues in Manchester. This is an iconic and versatile venue with capacity for 10 to 2,000 guests. Fully supported by in-house services and state-of-the-art facilities, Emirates Old Trafford makes a dynamic and prestigious setting for all types of events – exhibitions, conferences, meetings, award dinners, Christmas Parties and more.

A venue you can trust

Emirates Old Trafford receives over 450,000 visitors each year in events ranging from international test matches, concerts, weddings, to corporate meetings. As one of the only UK venues to safely manage international sporting events during the pandemic, they are a venue you can trust and uniquely positioned to deliver events, big or small.

The ultimate flexibility

With 3600m2 of event space Emirates Old Trafford delivers the ultimate in flexibility. Event organisers have 16 unique indoor and outdoor event spaces to choose from and exhibitor facilities of 1,125m2 of event space, with open natural daylight and interior lighting systems. The venue has also earned an impeccable reputation for staging award dinners, and weddings with outstanding catering. Guests enjoy prestigious surroundings from the opulence of the Pavilion to the striking features the Point.

An on-site Four Star Hilton Garden Inn hotel

The Hilton Garden Inn Emirates Old Trafford is an on-site four star hotel offering quality and convenient accommodation for business and leisure in Manchester and the surrounding areas. With over 150 bedrooms, 85 of which overlook the famous and historic Lancashire Cricket pitch which can be converted to hospitality boxes on matchdays and for concerts. The hotel also has free parking, great transport links, Garden Grille restaurant and a fitness centre making it the ideal choice for conferences and multi-day events.

Your team mates

Emirates Old Trafford’s flexible, high end space is fully supported by dedicated and in-house services, such as event duty managers, IT support and experienced event planners. The events professionals at Emirates Old Trafford are used to delivering unforgettable experiences on and off the pitch and will work closely with you to create the perfect event.

Email: events@lancashirecricket.co.uk | Phone: 0161 282 4020

