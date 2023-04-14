EIC announces CMP Advance – New York keynotes, programme

Top of Article

The Events Industry Council (EIC) today announced the keynotes and the final programme for CMP Advance, 30 April – 2 May at the New York Hilton Midtown. This programme is designed by CMPs, for CMPs, to supercharge professional development, create an open space for peer-to-peer idea exchange and problem solving, and connect the global CMP community.

In addition, in honour of Earth Day this month, EIC announced a discount for its interactive, online and accessible Sustainable Event Professional Certificate – for CMP Advance attendees.

The CMP Advance education programme kicks off on Monday, 1 May with two morning keynotes. David Allison, Founder, The Valuegraphics Research Company, will share how human values drive decisions and how to use them to create the desired behavior to meet business goals and objectives. Pandit Dasa, Founder, Work Mindful Corp., will then lead a discussion around creating a culture of appreciation and mindful communication.

On Tuesday, Mike Dominguez, President and CEO, Associated Luxury Hotels International, will help attendees “look past the clouds” as we forecast the future of the events economy. This keynote will be followed by a panel discussion around the key trends and findings from the most recent EIC Global Economic Significance Study and Global Barometer, which were conducted by Oxford Economics.

The CMP Advance programme centers around the relevant CMP Domains organised with the EIC pillars of People, Planet and Purpose. Three tracks of sessions on Monday and Tuesday follow these pillars. CMPs have an opportunity to earn 10 CEs toward their CMP recertification requirements by attending these sessions, which also include:

Designing Inclusive Environments

Understanding Data-Driven Insights that Influence the Industry

Sustainable Event Practices: Turning Our Vision into Action

Fully Immersing Your Audience with Intelligent Experience Design

Forming a More Perfect Union: Event Professionals and Project Management

Scenario Planning for Everything

How Digital Strategy Supports Events and Drives Growth

Improve the Impact of Your Audience Acquisition

A Focus on Mental Health and Wellbeing in the Events Industry

Negotiating Contracts Begins with a Partnership

The full schedule is available online at cmpadvance.org.

“The CMP community has continued to share their desire to meet face-to-face for this exclusive, annual event, and we are thrilled to have an opportunity to bring everyone together in New York for this content-rich, inspiring and engaging programme,” said Amy Calvert, EIC CEO. “EIC’s focus on people, planet and purpose is the inspiration for the programme, which will have far-reaching impact on the minds, hearts and actions of our industry leaders, the CMP community.”

In addition to the breakout sessions, CMP Advance features the Innovation Exchange, which provides an opportunity for smaller peer-to-peer roundtable discussions designed to promote problem solving and idea exchange through case study discussions.

“The Innovation Exchange has been designed to create a space for meaningful conversations where CMPs share best practices and insights, learn from each other and find solutions together,” said Tonya Almond, CMP, Vice President, Events + Experience Design for EIC. “These peer-to-peer moments are the heart of what makes the CMP community and this experience so unique.”

By combining the continuing education credits earned at CMP Advance with the SEPC programme, CMPs can earn more than 20 CEs toward the 25 needed for recertification.

“The SEPC programme provides the knowledge and tools for event strategists to design and implement their own sustainable events, and our CMPs are leading the way to reaffirm our industry’s commitment to a sustainable and equitable recovery,” said Calvert.

About the Sustainable Event Professional Certificate Programme

EIC’s SEPC programme helps accelerate sustainability and social impact in an organisation – and global business events. The certificate comprises 16 modules that include understanding the business value of sustainability, improving environmental performance of meetings and events, and effective methods for achieving social impact goals. Learn more here.

CMPs can register for CMP Advance here. The hotel booking deadline is 18 April.

EIC would also like to thank our CMP Advance event hosts and sponsors: Cvent, Encore, Hilton Worldwide Sales, Hilton Midtown, and New York City Tourism + Conventions; and recognise our strategic partners: ALHI, Encore, Hilton, Hopin, IMEX Group, and MGM Resorts for their continued support.