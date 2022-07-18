Drive more and better 1:1 meetings with intent based networking

The digitalization of events has affected the way we network and revealed the full potential of tech-fueled networking. So much so that the demand for smart networking capabilities is now stronger than ever at in-person events.

Event experts at Brella witness this every day in cooperation with their partners, like at the latest CRETech London 2022 where event organizers and sponsor representatives on site have praised Brella’s AI-powered matchmaking and sponsorship assets (watch the full video and hear about their experiences here).

Brella is an all-in-one event platform whose intent-based networking capabilities have helped facilitate millions of meaningful connections with its competitive precision tooling and standout feature: AI-powered matchmaking.

The AI-powered matchmaking relies on a powerful recommendation engine that can analyze thousands of data points and connect top matches in a matter of seconds based on their networking interests. The same applies to event sponsors and partners that can connect straight to their qualified leads.

From securing an investment round to finding a new job, meeting a new mentor or a business partner, all it takes is one meaningful connection to change someone’s life, and AI-powered matchmaking is the best way to guarantee not a single networking slot is ever wasted.

Brella’s networking capabilities don’t end at matchmaking but include everything your attendees and sponsors need for a smooth, effective and simplified networking experience. These are, among others: in-app private messaging, automatic table assignment, 1-click meeting booking & rescheduling, and QR contact scanning.

And how can these features boost onsite networking to new competitive heights?

In their latest research paper on the State of Networking in 2022, event experts at Brella demonstrated how the pandemic has affected the way attendees and sponsors network at events by analyzing data from over 10,000+ events. Based on these numbers, they were also able to identify the major post-pandemic networking trends.

Among the top networking trends for in-person events, they reported:

Attendees are making the most out of smart networking capabilities. The meeting acceptance rate increased dramatically in 2020-2021 and when relying on a tool like AI-powered matchmaking, 40% of meeting requests are accepted pre-event.



Intent-based networking capabilities are a source of provable ROI for event sponsors (to get 1 relevant meeting, sponsors only need to send out 3 meeting requests to their top matches vs. 50 cold emails). Plus, 20% of all 1:1 meetings at in-person events are sponsor-driven with 2 out of every 5 meeting requests accepted per sponsor.



AI-powered matchmaking is proven to increase audience satisfaction and ticket retention. This is backed up by a separate study conducted by the leading business conference in the Nordics. What they found is that Brella’s AI-powered matchmaking increased both their audience and exhibitor retention by up to 4x.

