D2i Systems: event management software tailored for your business

With the event sector focussing on the long-awaited return to physical events the team at D2i Systems are helping partners transition safely back to producing live events.

D2i has become synonymous with tailored solutions for event organisers with sophisticated requirements: back-office tools, online portals and on-site solutions are all delivered via a single event management platform.

ENGAGE the cloud-based core of D2i’s custom software provides off-the-shelf functionality to power CRM, sales, marketing, operations, competitions, conferences, ticketing, registration, contractor portals, onsite solutions, data capture, networking and live dashboard reporting as standard.

In the past partners have tasked D2i with reducing overheads, increasing revenue and improving the visitor experience.

With the return to live events on the horizon D2i’s software has found a new calling. Built to withstand the rigors of delivering large, security-focussed events the platform includes several features that are being harnessed to help organisers plan events in 2021.

Key benefits for physical events include:

Contactless Registration & e-Ticketing

Live Access Control & Zone Reporting

Staggered Event Admissions (Crowd Density Standard)

Visitor/Delegate/Contractor Accreditation

Enhanced Event Portals: Live Site Inductions & Safety Notices

Tailored Software & Integrations

Delivered by a dedicated team of industry professionals our tailored software provides customers with the best of both worlds: flexible software to meet the evolving needs of your organisation built upon a robust core product to give your team added peace of mind.

ENGAGE can be integrated with almost any third-party platform: accountancy, CRM|ERP, payment gateways, SSO, CMS, marketing tools and event apps. Most recently virtual platforms have been integrated with the platform providing a seemless visitor and data journey between core business systems and virtual portals.

Our Pedigree

Winner of four Event Technology Awards , D2i has been a trusted partner to organisations such as UCAS, Farnborough International Airshow, WindEurope, Wellcome Trust, Chelsea Flower Show, Clarion Events, Dorset County Show and Grandstand Media among many others.

Want to know more? Contact us today to schedule your consultation.

