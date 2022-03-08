Conference Venue Spotlight: The Belfry Hotel & Resort

The Belfry Hotel & Resort is one of the UK’s leading meeting, conference, and event venues situated in the Midlands, close to Birmingham city centre. The resort is proud to have won many awards including England’s Leading Conference Hotel and England’s Leading Resort at the World Travel Awards, England’s Best Incentive Hotel at the World MICE Awards, and Ultimate Resort in the 59Club Service Awards.

The resort is home to over 300 luxurious bedrooms and suites; several restaurants and bars including The Ryder Grill and Brabazon Bar; over 20 flexible events and meetings spaces; a leisure club and The Belfry Spa; and three golf courses.

The Belfry offers meeting and event spaces of all sizes accommodating small groups right up to event spaces that can hold over 400 guests from large conferences, exhibitions, award ceremonies and banquets to small meetings, events and private parties or dinners. Many function spaces lead directly to the extensive 550 acres of countryside surrounding the resort, available for guests to host all types of events. From mini festivals and outdoor TV screenings to a wide range of teambuilding activities.

For those looking to host a large event or conference, the Woodlands Suite has a capacity of 418. The self-contained space is ideal for private conferences and exhibitions with 48 Woodland Lodge bedrooms close by, plus its own bar and check in area. There’s also The Lichfield Suite which hosts up to 150 and can be split into three syndicate break-out rooms. It also has its own lounge areas including an adjoining room with dedicated bar and outdoor lawn space, the Lichfield lawn. The Belfry’s Bel Air Nightclub is available for corporate exclusive use, with outside space overlooking the famous 10th hole of The Brabazon and state-of-the-art sound and lighting.

The extensive 550 acres of countryside surrounding the resort offers space for organisers to host outdoor dining, including food vans and BBQs, and to set up large screens and staging for entertainment such as an outdoor cinema or live music.

The Belfry offers plenty of team-focussed activities to consider so delegates can enjoy time together. The Belfry’s golf courses include The Brabazon and PGA National which are recognised as world-class, having previously hosted The Ryder Cup four times – more than any other venue in the world. The Belfry’s Toptracer Range offers a fun experience for guests with any level of golfing experience from beginners and non-golfers to frequent players, to enjoy a wide range of games.

Outdoor teambuilding events range from country pursuits including duck herding; and axe throwing, to discovering the resort’s Woodland Walk via Segway or on an interactive treasure hunt. The Belfry can also arrange indoor events including wine tasting, casino nights, drumming, learning the Māori haka dance, Spy School, or Boom Whackers.

The Belfry Hotel & Resort is close to Birmingham International Airport and Birmingham City Centre, and easily accessible from the M6, M40 and M42, or by train at the Sutton Coldfield or Birmingham International stations with access to London in less than 70 minutes.



For more information on meetings, events, and conferences at The Belfry, please visit: https://www.thebelfry.com/meet/

Contact Details

www.thebelfry.com | +44 (0) 1675 238600 | Email: sales@thebelfry.com

