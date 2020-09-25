Conference Oxford’s venues renew their membership of the Meetings Industry Association (mia)

Conference Oxford is the central point of contact for anyone wishing to hold an event at the University of Oxford and its colleges. They provide a pathway to booking a residential or day conference, a celebratory dinner, an award ceremony, a party or wedding.

This week 27 of Conference Oxford’s member venues renewed their membership of the mia.

Marie O’Connor, Head of Conference Oxford, said “Over the last six months our member venues, like venues everywhere, have been faced with dealing with the closure of their venues, supporting and advising their clients through the mass cancellation and postponement of their events and preparing their venues for safe reopening. Throughout this period of uncertainty, the mia have proved invaluable in the support and expert advice they have provided. Their guidance is particularly appreciated given the ever changing circumstances and ongoing challenges facing the meetings and events industry.

A very important element of the mia membership process is achieving the AIM accreditation, the UK’s only recognised quality standard for the meetings industry and we are pleased that so many of our member venues have already achieved the new AIM Secure which assures our customers of a first-class service, excellent facilities and a total commitment to upholding legal compliance and health and hygiene protocols. Conference Oxford looks forward to working closely with the mia for their excellent business support and in the knowledge that they will do everything possible to help mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the meetings and events industry.”

Conference Oxford offers a free service to help you find your perfect venue including:

* A venue search amongst their University and college venues

* Site visits arranged for you to view your preferred venues’ facilities

* Support and advice on every aspect of organising an event at the University of Oxford

Whatever your requirements, the Conference Oxford team will provide you with the information, advice and support necessary to help you plan your event in Oxford with the confidence that their venues can offer a safe and welcoming environment for you, your delegates and guests.



To make an enquiry or find out more about our service, contact the Conference Oxford team on:

enquiries@conference-oxford.ox.ac.uk

Tel: 01865 276190

www.conference-oxford.com

Contact Marie O’Connor on marie.oconnor@conference-oxford.ox.ac.uk

