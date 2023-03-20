Top of Article

Small actions generate big changes. Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week (BBFW) is making this motto its own by doing its bit to ensure that its celebration, from April 19 to 23, has a positive impact on the environment. True to its manifesto, Fira de Barcelona’s leading international bridal fashion show is committed to creating social value and promoting sustainability, launching initiatives including a collaboration with Fundació Ared, which works with people at risk of social exclusion, and several measures aimed at reducing the event’s environmental footprint.

Within the framework of this commitment features this year’s agreement with the Fundació Ared, chaired by the model Judit Mascó, which has been training, employing and supporting women in vulnerable situations in their integration into the workplace for almost 30 years now. BBFW has commissioned the foundation’s workshop the design and manufacture of the staff T-shirts, and the tote bags distributed as an exclusive welcome pack to buyers, influencers and other guests.

The director of BBFW, Albasarí Caro, said: “This textile complement is one of the elements that makes the social responsibility of our event visible, relying on local suppliers such as Fundació Ared, whose activity has a very positive impact on the community, helping vulnerable people and boosting the local economy”. “Our goal” –she adds– “is to weave alliances and complicities with companies and entities linked to the world of fashion and to promote, through our event, responsible production and consumption, the reduction of inequalities and care for the environment.”

Along these lines, Judit Mascó stated: “at Fundació Ared we believe in new opportunities and the agreement with BBFW expands them, as it not only strengthens the work of our tailoring workshop specialising in the manufacture of quality, zero-mile textile products with social impact, but also allows us to make our work known to other companies and people who share our values and want to join us in improving the quality of life of the women we work with.”

In this sense, Fundació Ared will be present at BBFW to publicise its mission linked to second chances, training, comprehensive support and job placement for women at risk of social exclusion. Likewise, this visibility will also reach the Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week Awards Gala through which excellence in different areas of bridal fashion is acknowledged, and which will be presented by Judit Mascó herself.

More sustainable event

Starting this edition, BBFW is also taking a step forward in sustainability by adding new social responsibility actions to its environmental dimension to mitigate its impact. That is why it will use recycled carpeting, reuse materials and furniture from the catwalk and common areas and return them to the supplier to provide a second life for them; it will reduce single-use plastic in the catering areas; reduce the consumption of printed paper by digitalising processes; produce merchandising with sustainable textiles; and avoid food waste by donating surpluses to the NGO “Nutrició sense fronteras”, which will distribute them to social organisations across the Catalan capital.

At the same time, BBFW is also surrounded by sponsors aligned with sustainability, such as Perelada, the first European winery to receive LEED® Gold Certification in this field, and the cosmetics brand Kevin Murphy, known for its sustainable DNA. The event is also committed to the development of zero-mile craftsmanship, as is the case of the Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week Awards designed and made by the Valencian firm Estudio Cual.

Lastly, in the field of awareness, BBFW will host an exhibition of natural and ecofriendly fabrics by Istituto Europeo di Design – IED to present innovative solutions, designs, recycled and advanced or traditional materials to the bridal industry to promote more sustainable fashion.

Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week, the international benchmark event in bridal fashion, is organised by Fira de Barcelona with the support of the Ministry of Business and Labour of the Government of Catalonia. This year’s edition be held at the Montjuïc venue from 19 to 23 April, starting with the catwalk and continuing with the trade fair. The event will present the bridal and ceremony collections of both major brands and emerging talents from over 30 countries to buyers and retailers from all over the world.