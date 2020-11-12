AVIRO is the only face mask available in the UK that kills 99.9% of viruses including COVID

Bacteria and viruses can remain active on clothing and facemasks for days and be easily spread or transferred to other surfaces. AVIRO garments have been engineered with HeiQ Viroblok, an intelligent Swiss textile technology designed to provide a strong antiviral and antibacterial defence against bacteria and enveloped viruses. By reducing viral activity on garment surfaces you can dramatically reduce the opportunities for transmission of the virus from one garment to another, from clothing to the wearer or to others nearby.

AVIRO FOR THE EVENT INDUSTRY: Our garments have you covered with an added layer of protection for all day comfort. Great for any workplace with heavy customer contact.

B2B: AVIRO offer full own branded products so your company logo can be on display.

THE TECHNOLOGY

HeiQ is a leader in textile innovation, creating some of the most effective textile technology on the market today. Their latest breakthrough is HeiQ Viroblock, designed to inhibit the presence and growth of bacteria and enveloped viruses, such as corona virus and influenza, on textile surfaces.

SO, HOW DOES IT WORK? HeiQ Viroblock is an intelligent Swiss textile technology that is added to fabric during the final stage of the manufacturing process. It uses a unique combination of silver and vesicle technologies in a dual defence against dangerous pathogens.

The HeiQ vesicle technology: many viruses such as coronavirus and influenza are coated by a lipid (fatty) membrane that protects them. HeiQ vesicle technology targets the membrane surrounding the virus rapidly depleting the cholesterol from the viral envelope. This exposes the virus, deactivating and making it useless within minutes.

HeiQ silver technology: inhibits the replication of bacteria and deactivates viruses.

Our garments have been developed with industry leading filament grading technology. It allows for a breathable and technical fabric that doesn’t retain moisture in the same way cotton and other natural fibres do. Each element in our fabric has been carefully calibrated to combine with the Swiss engineered HeiQ Viroblock technology, providing a strong antimicrobial defence. The perfect combination of comfort, style and antimicrobial protection – AVIRO will breathe and stretch for all day comfort.

Product Details

• Treated with HeiQ Viroblock for antimicrobial protection

• HeiQ pure Antibacterial application, wash less as your products stay fresher for longer

• Moisture management, wicks moisture away from the body

• Odour Resistant

• Made from high filament yarns for softness and comfort

• Mechanical stretch, made to move with the body

• Three needle stitching on hems for greater durability

