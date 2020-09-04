ACC Liverpool creates virtual visitor tour of Covid-secure measures as it hosts first site visit and UKickstart Event

ACC Liverpool has created a virtual visitor tour to show the measures the campus has put in place to ensure it is covid-secure.

The flythrough features new compliance plans, introduced in line with the government approved ‘All Secure Standard’ and as part of a series of accreditations received including VisitEngland’s We’re Good to Go industry standard and the Meetings Industry Association’s ‘AIM Secure’ standard for business events.

Measures include protective screens at welcome desks; hand sanitisers throughout including wall-mounted and free-standing; one-way systems; anti-viral electrostatic spraying machines; socially distanced meeting rooms and bathrooms as well as new digital and print messaging across the campus.

Kerry Mulloy, director of events and operations, said: “We have been busy working behind the scenes throughout lockdown to ensure we have the necessary measures in place so that we are ready to offer a safe environment for all visitors. We want to make our guests feel as comfortable as possible when they visit us and the virtual tour we have created highlights the important changes we have made to our campus in line with a number of government and industry-approved accreditations.

“Now that all of our operational planning is completed, it has been encouraging to hear from event organisers who are ready to undertake site visits and planning meetings. We have started to welcome meetings for under 30 people, and are ready to get back to our large scale events from October 1.”

Meanwhile, ACC Liverpool this week hosted its first site visit at the campus since closing its doors in March. Organisers from The Gin to My Tonic Show, who have held their event at the venue twice, met with members of the venue team to discuss their forthcoming event in November.

Paul Hudson-Jones, co-founder of The Gin to My Tonic Show, said: “We are delighted to be planning the return of the award-winning ‘Gin to My Tonic Show’ to ACC Liverpool, and launching our very first Christmas themed event. It’s been a challenging year for the event industry, and while things may look a little different in the short term with social distancing, we are excited about delivering a safe yet fun experience for guests old and new.

“The team at ACC Liverpool has been fantastic in creating a COVID secure venue, and we know that together we can deliver something amazing for the city.”

Following the recent easing of restrictions, the venue campus is starting to host a number of small meetings for under 30 people and is among a number of venues due to host the UKickstart Event 2020 on September 8. The event will bring together meeting professionals to demonstrate the power of events, showcase the industry, inspire confidence and aims to help to kick-start the events industry.

A central panel will include Nigel Huddleston MP, the Minister for Sport, Tourism and Heritage at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport; Tracy Halliwell MBE – director of Tourism, Conventions and Major Events at London and Partners – Simon Hughes (chairman of BVEP) and Nick de Bois (chair of the Visit England Advisory Board). Topics will include government guidance for the October 1 start date for events and a look at what the future holds for business events. The arena, convention and exhibition centre will host three hubs along with locations in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Farnborough and Belfast.

The ACC Liverpool Group is a member of the event industry initiative ‘Project Confidence’ consisting of partners across industry bodies ESSA (Event Supplier and Services Association), the AEO (Association of Event Organisers) and AEV (Association of Event Venues). Over recent weeks the group successfully lobbied the government for clearer progress and guidelines around hosting conferences and exhibitions; resulting in the announcement of the October 1 start date for events.

The flythrough can be viewed here – https://www.accliverpool.com/organising-an-event/why-choose-acc-liverpool/covid-19-secure-rediscover-events/

