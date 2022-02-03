Job Opportunity: Totem Leap – Internship Programme

COMPANY: Totem

EMPLOYMENT TYPE: Internship

COMPENSATION: £21,547.50

LOCATION: Central London

totem leap – earn, learn and progress

Who are totem?

Totem is a rapidly growing virtual and hybrid events platform that is changing the way leading brands create and deliver their events. Whether in-person, virtually or a blend of both, Totem’s technology allows event planners to build, run and monitor events using real-time control. The platform enables the creation of highly customisable and fully branded events from a 10-person meeting to a 10,000+ attendee event.

What is totem leap?

Following recent investment, the company is undergoing a significant phase of growth. We are looking for passionate, creative and outgoing people to join our internship programme, totem leap (learn, earn and progress). Working alongside members of our team, you’ll be joining an organisation of inquisitive and enquiring minds, looking to transform the events industry.

We are looking for people who are excited by the opportunities and challenges that our internship programme has to offer. You will gain incredible first-hand experience across all of our disciplines – Motion Graphics, Design, Filming/Video Production, Editing, Streaming, and our own hybrid events platform – Totem Platform.

You’ll be supported throughout your journey with us by your buddy (who will have previously been on a similar intern journey), and a variety of talented and experienced mentors within each specialist discipline. You will also be supported by the Head of People, Culture & Talent through developmental workshops, personal & professional coaching, and wellbeing activities.

Structure of the Programme

The programme runs for one year with a fortnight induction period ‘The First Leap’, and then three levels (Foundation, Intermediate, Advanced) over the remaining 11 and a half months.

What you’ll be doing

Throughout the year you will have opportunity to experience the full range of disciplines within Totem. As you progress to higher levels you will be able to specialise within chosen departments. Within each placement you will shadow our experienced team members, take on projects, complete practical assessments, enhance your own learning and skills, and have time reflect on your own development.

There are also planned events with your buddy, Totem socials and a graduation after successful completion of the Advanced Level.

Who we are looking for

A background or experience in one or more of our core areas – Video Production, Filming, Editing, Streaming, Graphic Design, IT or Customer Service

Familiarity with computers and general software

Ability to understand and communicate technical processes

Good attention to detail

Ambition for own development and self-improvement

Flexible and adaptable to changing circumstances and initiatives

An independent and confident ‘roll up your sleeves’ attitude and approach to completing work

Happy to go the extra mile

Outgoing personality

Strong interpersonal and communications skills necessary to build trust, loyalty and respect, both externally and internally

Enjoys working within a tight-knit, collaborative team environment – is personable, fun to work with and enjoys working with a friendly team.

What we offer:

This is a one year fixed-term paid internship. For our successful graduates there are opportunities to progress to be a full member of the team.

The selected candidate(s) will work from our Head Office in Islington, which is located in Holloway Road.

An initial salary of the London Living Wage, with potential increments after successful completion of the Intermediate Level. (£21,547.5)

21 days annual leave, plus national bank holidays and an additional company holiday – Totem Freedom Day – July 21st.

How to apply:

Totem Leap accepts new cohorts twice a year – in January/February and July/August. Applications are open all-year long, with the intention of starting new interns within these periods.

To apply, please send your CV and a short statement (no more than 200 words) explaining why you would love to be part of totem leap. Selected candidates will be invited to an initial virtual interview, and then a trial day within our London office.

Totem is an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and promote equality and inclusion amongst our staff. We welcome applications from all people.