Job Opportunity – Technical Events Producer

First Sight Media Ltd – Carterton

£32,000 a year

For more information and to apply: bit.ly/First_Sight or email careers@firstsight.media



First Sight Media has an exciting opportunity for an experienced technical producer to join our rapidly growing production company. Specialists in livestreaming and video production, we have been delivering exceptional events and productions for our clients across the UK and beyond for over 25 years.

We are recruiting for additional Technical Events Producers to meet growing demand.

As part of our crucial technical team, you will work directly with the Production Director and Managing Director to fulfil a variety of projects. With productions ranging from webinars, promotional videos, multi-room conferences and awards shows – running as virtual, hybrid or in-person events, no two days will be the same!

We’re looking for a well-rounded candidate with a background in crewing live, in-person and also virtual events. You will be involved in managing a number of projects at the same time, both acting as project lead and in a technical capacity with other team members.

The ideal candidate would have technical live events experience in one or more of the following areas: vision mixing/directing, camera operation, audio engineer, vMix operation, web streaming, videoconferencing or show-calling, alongside demonstrable project management skills.

Excellent client communication and the ability to lead small teams of crew is important as well as liaising with all stakeholders including clients, attendees, our internal team and production partners. Experience in the overall processes of producing events and projects would be hugely beneficial.

The role would suit someone with a strong interest in video production as this forms the primary end-product of most First Sight Media projects.

Skills Required:

Minimum of 5 years’ active experience in a technical role encompassing multiple aspects of live events A/V in one or more of the following areas: vision mixing/directing, camera operation, audio engineer, vMix operation, web streaming, videoconferencing or show calling.

Minimum 2 years’ experience in client management and dealing with customers – both face-to-face and remotely – with the ability to steer and advise on the direction of projects.

Experience with interacting and interfacing with AV systems, and understanding of overall goals and principles in events production scenarios.

Experience of or a good understanding of the concept of virtual and hybrid events and the technical applications required .

An interest in video production and live streaming as the primary end-product provided to clients, with willingness to expand knowledge in a variety of technical areas.

Strong IT literacy with Microsoft Office and an understanding of /exposure to the Adobe Creative Suite.

Knowledge of web streaming and videoconferencing principles. Exposure to other software such as vMix would be advantageous.

Ability and willingness to ‘muck in’ with other team members.

Proven production/project management experience, including planning and pre-production, with evidence of seeing a project through from start to finish.

Please note: The role is primarily based at our offices in Carterton so successful candidate must be within commuting distance of OX18 1AD.

Personal attributes:

Team player.

Must be able to commute to First Sight Media’s offices in West Oxfordshire as the primary workplace.

Flexibility to work long days and occasional weekends, with the likelihood of overnight stays – as is common in the live events environment.

Calm, presentable and adaptable – especially under pressure.

Well organised with the ability to self-manage, and an eye for detail.

Used to working in a fast-moving environment with fluid goals and frequent problem-solving situations.

Benefits:

Minimum 23 days plus bank holidays.

Free Mental Health Wellbeing membership, including free online gym / wellbeing classes and resources .

Enrolment in the company Pension scheme.

Fun, ‘family’ environment in a small but friendly team.

Job diversity and opportunity to broaden skillsets in a number of areas.

Travel and food expense allowances on the occasions that travel is required.

