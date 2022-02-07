Job Opportunity: Enterprise SaaS Sales Manager (Pharmaceutical) 

COMPANY: Totem

EMPLOYMENT TYPE: Full-Time

SALARY: £75K – £85K

LOCATION: Central London

Totem is a rapidly growing virtual and hybrid events platform that is changing the way leading brands create and deliver their events. Whether in-person, virtually or a blend of both, Totem’s technology allows event planners to build, run and monitor events using real-time control. The platform enables the creation of highly customisable and fully branded events from a 10-person meeting to a 10,000+ attendee event.

Following recent investment, the company is undergoing a significant phase of growth. We are now looking for an experienced Enterprise SaaS Sales Manager to lead sales within the pharmaceutical sector. Working alongside the Growth Director, you’ll be joining a team of inquisitive and enquiring minds, looking to transform the events industry.

As an Enterprise SaaS Sales Manager you will be instrumental in the ongoing growth and development of Totem. We have identified Pharma as a major new sector for the business with huge opportunities for revenue generation. You will have overall responsibility for delivering the sector sales strategy and revenue targets from clients across the globe.

We are looking for someone with a proven track record selling to major clients within the pharmaceutical sector. You’ll be familiar with technology and at home delivering product demonstrations both online and in person. Target driven and highly entrepreneurial, we are looking for an individual that is comfortable building a pipeline from scratch.

You’ll be supported by the Growth Director and marketing team to develop lead generation campaigns, build awareness in the sector and produce related content for industry press.

What you’ll be doing:

Taking ownership of revenue generation for the pharmaceutical sector – developing new opportunities, managing pipeline, creating and executing account strategies and closing enterprise-level deals.

Conducting remote and on-site customer meetings to include initial pitch presentations and demos with marketing qualified leads.

Representing Totem at trade shows and other events in order to develop leads.

Conducting standard and custom product demos and answer technical Q&A

Actively prospecting and identifying new opportunities, building a portfolio of high-value business relationships.

Maintaining ongoing relationships with prospects and upselling current clients.

Using our CRM system to manage all customer interactions and to manage overall pipeline and opportunities.

Creating weekly/monthly forecasts on revenue/target management and end of month reports on revenue and market performance.

Delivering on revenue targets.

Collaborating with the wider team in order to identify new opportunities and areas of growth for Totem.

Scope to build and lead your own sales team as the product and business grows.

Our ideal candidate

An experienced sales account manager who is highly self-motivated, well organised, confident and has at least 5 years’ experience within enterprise sales.

A target-driven and motivated person with extensive experience managing and closing complex deals within the SaaS solutions market.

A proven track record within the pharmaceutical sector

An excellent strategic thinker who has a proven track record of identifying solutions that increase revenue.

Comfortable in operating with an average deal size in excess of £100K

Able to demonstrate methodology to prospect and build pipeline on your own

A proven ability to deliver against sales targets and objectives – demonstrate a track record of planning, managing, organising and closing complex, competitive sales solutions.

Good technical understanding of SaaS solutions.

Determined, articulate and diplomatic with excellent communication skills – telephone, written and face to face.

Foster good working relationships with clients quickly, understanding and meeting their needs effectively.

Ability to work well within a team and with the ability to adapt to changing circumstances and initiatives.

Enjoys working within a tight-knit, collaborative team environment – is personable, fun to work with and enjoys working with a friendly team.

What we offer

Competitive salary 💰

We believe your hard work deserves to be rewarded. That’s why we offer a competitive salary with plenty of room for growth.

Staff Culture and wellbeing 😌

Comprehensive medical insurance, perks through Perkbox, flexible hours, paid learning tools & sponsorship. We encourage feedback, supportive & curious teams with dedicated wellness staff.

Regular celebrations 🎉

We love any excuse for a party and, as a bunch of foodies, you can expect to be well fed!

Generous holiday 🏝️

We want our people to always be at their best. To do that, we know you need to recharge occasionally. That’s why we provide a generous holiday allowance.

Working From Home Allowance 🏡

If the office isn’t where you’re productive and comfortable we offer home allowances and a laptop of your choice 💻