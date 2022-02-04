Job Opportunity: Enterprise SaaS Sales Executive 

COMPANY: Totem

Totem is a rapidly growing virtual and hybrid events platform that is changing the way leading brands create and deliver their events. Whether in-person, virtually or a blend of both, Totem’s technology allows event planners to build, run and monitor events using real-time control. The platform enables the creation of highly customisable and fully branded events from a 10-person meeting to a 10,000+ attendee event.

Following recent investment, the company is undergoing a significant phase of growth. We are now looking to expand our sales team with 2 x Enterprise SaaS Sales Executives. You’ll be joining a team of inquisitive and enquiring minds, looking to transform the events industry.

As an Enterprise SaaS Sales Executive you will be instrumental in the ongoing growth and development of Totem, with responsibility for delivering the sales strategy for your territory. You will be responsible for generating business from new and existing enterprise clients across the globe.

We are looking for people full of commercial and creative marketing ideas. Diligent professionals that are passionate about what they do with a real entrepreneurial spirit.

What you’ll be doing:

Taking ownership of revenue generation for an industry sector – developing new opportunities, managing pipeline, creating and executing account strategies and closing enterprise-level deals for new and renewal bookings.

Conducting remote and on-site customer meetings to include initial pitch presentations and demos with marketing qualified leads.

Representing Totem at trade shows and other events in order to develop leads.

Conducting standard and custom product demos and answer technical Q&A

Actively prospecting and identifying new opportunities, building a portfolio of high-value business relationships.

Maintaining ongoing relationships with prospects and upselling current clients.

Using our CRM system to manage all customer interactions and to manage overall pipeline and opportunities.

Creating weekly/monthly forecasts on revenue/target management and end of month reports on revenue and market performance.

Delivering on revenue targets.

Collaborating with the wider team in order to identify new opportunities and areas of growth for Totem.

Scope to build and lead your own sales team as the product and business grows.

Our ideal candidate

A keen, experienced sales account executive who is highly self-motivated, well organised, confident and has at least 2 years’ experience within enterprise sales.

A target-driven and motivated person with extensive experience managing and closing complex deals within the SaaS solutions market.

An excellent strategic thinker who has a proven track record of identifying solutions that increase revenue.

Comfortable in operating with an average deal size in excess of £100K

Able to demonstrate methodology to prospect and build pipeline on your own

A proven ability to deliver against sales targets and objectives – demonstrate a track record of planning, managing, organising and closing complex, competitive sales solutions.

Good technical understanding of SaaS solutions.

Determined, articulate and diplomatic with excellent communication skills – telephone, written and face to face.

Foster good working relationships with clients quickly, understanding and meeting their needs effectively in at times pressured working environments.

Ability to work well within a team and with the ability to adapt to changing circumstances and initiatives.

Enjoys working within a tight-knit, collaborative team environment – is personable, fun to work with and enjoys working with a friendly team.

What we offer

Competitive salary 💰

We believe your hard work deserves to be rewarded. That’s why we offer a competitive salary with plenty of room for growth.

Staff Culture and wellbeing 😌

Comprehensive medical insurance, perks through Perkbox, flexible hours, paid learning tools & sponsorship. We encourage feedback, supportive & curious teams with dedicated wellness staff.

Regular celebrations 🎉

We love any excuse for a party and, as a bunch of foodies, you can expect to be well fed!

Generous holiday 🏝️

We want our people to always be at their best. To do that, we know you need to recharge occasionally. That’s why we provide a generous holiday allowance.

Working From Home Allowance 🏡

If the office isn’t where you’re productive and comfortable we offer home allowances and a laptop of your choice 💻