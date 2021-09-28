Job Opportunity – Business Development Manager

First Sight Media Ltd – Carterton

£30,000 a year

For more information and to apply: bit.ly/First_Sight or email careers@firstsight.media

First Sight Media is looking for a driven and focussed sales professional to join our team during an exciting period of growth. You’ll be joining a team that is leading the way in event production, delivering over 1,500 events in the last year alone, and where 97% of customers say they would work with us again.

Using a combination of proven, outbound sales strategies and your experience of the events or production industry, it will be up to you drive the acquisition of new clients through your compelling sales personality and hunger to chase and close new business.

Working within the Sales and Marketing department, you’ll bring ideas and play an active part in developing and implementing sales strategies across our portfolio of solutions and aligned with the company’s revenue targets.

Excellent client communication and the ability to understand and interpret briefs will enable you to quote, advise and close business with customers in a variety of sectors and with a wide range of budgets – ensuring no day will be the same.

Experience in the general processes of event production and delivery would be beneficial though the role would suit someone with experience in the events industry and with a familiarity of selling technical solutions.

Experience:

Minimum of 5 years’ active experience selling technical solutions – preferably within the events industry or video production environments.

Minimum 2 years’ experience of new business acquisition through outbound sales strategies.

Exceptional personal manner with the ability to quickly develop a rapport and extract information required to produce a suitable quotation.

Proven ability to articulate and promote the distinct benefits of products and services to provide solutions.

Strong IT literacy with Microsoft Office packages – experience of CRM systems also beneficial.

Experience in the academic, financial or pharmaceutical sectors: 2 years (Desirable)

Personal attributes:

Self-motivated with a hunger to achieve targets and the ability to drive the sales process from plan to close.

Team player

Calm, presentable and adaptable with excellent listening, negotiation and presentation skills.

Excellent verbal and written communications skills.

Well organised with the ability to self-manage, and an eye for detail.

Used to working in a fast-moving environment with fluid goals and frequent problem-solving situations

Benefits:

Minimum 23 days plus bank holidays.

Free Mental Health Wellbeing membership, including free online gym / wellbeing classes and resources.

Subsidised gym membership.

Hybrid Working policy.

Enrolment in the company Pension scheme.

Fun, ‘family’ environment in a small but friendly team.

Please note: The role is primarily based at our offices in Carterton so successful candidate must be within commuting distance of OX18 1AD.

About First Sight Media:

As video production and streaming specialists, First Sight Media have perfected solutions for in-person, hybrid and virtual events to create and deliver stunning content for customers of all shapes and sizes.

We are experts in the live environment and, with over 25 years’ experience we’ve delivered over 1,500 events in the last 12 months alone. Each one taking advantage of our technical capabilities, continued investment in equipment, partnerships and new production solutions.

With significant experience in academia, pharmaceutical and across the events sector, it is our reputation of reliability, quality and safe hands that has seen us thrive and flourish.

Reference ID: Business Development Manager

Application deadline: 17/10/2021

Expected start date: 01/11/2021

Job Types: Full-time, Permanent

