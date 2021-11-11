Job Opportunity: AV Project Technician – Lighting Lead

Company: Novum AV

Location: We are based in Tamworth at Unit 1, Plot 7F Claymore, Tame Valley Ind Est, Tamworth, B77 5DQ.

Salary: £25k – 28k per annum depending on suitability and experience.

Job type: Full Time (40 hours per week + potential for overtime)

Despite the impact of Covid-19 on the Events industry, Novum Audio Visual Limited continues to be an exciting, fast growing company focused on delivering high-end event production services throughout the UK, as well as supplying permanent installations.

As a small innovative company with our roots in events, we major on customer experience. We believe that every event has a message to deliver; our goal is to provide our clients with the technology to communicate that message in a highly effective way.

We believe in strong design and ensure that every solution we supply to our clients is the best suited solution for their needs.

We are very good at we what we do, and we need only the strongest candidates looking to develop a career with excellent prospects in a fast-paced and exciting industry. Successful candidates can expect to join a vibrant, enthusiastic team of professionals.

You will support the operations team in the delivery of technical services to our customers through detailed planning and execution in live events.

As a passionate events professional, you will live for the thrill of the live events industry. You will have opportunities to work on large sporting events, live music and corporate events. You will have a well rounded understanding of all technical production disciplines, with a strong focus on lighting design and operation.

The successful candidate will be able to demonstrate their ability to oversee all the technical elements of basic production as well as design and operate lighting to a high standard suitable for corporate conference, live music, or event sporting events.

As the company grows, the successful candidate will have opportunities for progression further up the business ladder in the operations team. For the right candidate the role has exciting career prospect as the company expands.

Our Culture: as a close knit team we share some common values enabling us to cultivate a healthy and enjoyable working environment:

We help each other out, regardless of our role or job title.

No one is more important than anyone else.

We are honest with each other, even if something goes wrong.

We do everything we can to find solutions, not just accept problems.

We learn from our mistakes to ensure we don’t make them again.

Job Title: AV Project Technician – Lighting Lead

Position reports to: Technical Manager

Job Purpose: Working as part of the operations team you will contribute to the smooth delivery of the company’s live event projects.

This role is for aspiring events professionals with an eye for lighting design, and a passion for live events. We are looking for the strongest, most enthusiastic candidates to fit in with our highly motivated team.

Key Responsibilities and Accountabilities:

Designing and specifying AV solutions for live events. Delivering and resourcing AV projects to the highest standards whilst maintaining a strong handle on budgets. Overseeing the lighting design and pre-programming for larger events. Operating equipment onsite, overseeing the build / breakdown of projects. Communicating with clients regarding project information in a professional and timely manner. Support the sales team in specifying appropriate AV solutions. Assisting with prep and maintenance of lighting equipment as required. Making recommendations for technical solutions and investments to the Technical Manager Any other duties as required

The preferred candidate will be able to demonstrate:

Technical knowledge of lighting systems and a history of designing lighting for events. Successful prior experience in designing AV systems. Experience in using Sketchup, CAD & Polar Capture Ability to solve problems and work as part of a team

Benefits: We offer 28 days holiday (pro rata) per year which includes statutory holidays. Free parking is available on site. Nearby Gym facilities are available at competitive rates.

