RC Consultants: Accessibility, diversity and sustainability

Former Mobile Promotions and Star Live man Robin Carlisle launched RC Consultants in November 2021 to help young people with special needs find a foothold events-world.

In this episode, Robin talks host James Dickson through volunteering as a governor at a new local SEN school and the impact that’s had. He discusses sustainability in some of its myriad shapes and the notion of accessibility at events, applauding its growth and questioning its depth.

With more than 35 years in events Robin Carlisle is a voice of true experience and these 30 next generation minutes are well worth listening to.

