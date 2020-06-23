Wristbands Ireland is the leading supplier of both plain and printed wristbands in the country. It forms part of the larger Wristbands Europe group which has been supplying identity solution products for nearly 10 years. The company caters to large event organisers and promoters who require wristbands to manage entry control and visitor access to a range of events and venues. Our online interactive designer allows for customers to create their unique design and preview the finished product on screen before completing the order.













With over 300 reviews on Trustpilot and a score of 4.7 our clients are certainly happy with both the product and service they receive. We deliver to all countries in Europe and offer the highest quality product for an extremely competitive price. With over 20 years’ experience in the events industry our team are setup to assist with wristband orders even on a tight deadline.

We specialise in custom printed Tyvek wristbands for events and venues across Europe and offer an unrivalled 24 hour express service. Orders placed on the website before 12pm can expect to receive custom printed wristbands the very next day. Paper wristbands are ideal for one off events and at use at venues such as nightclubs, hotels, water parks, sports stadiums, zoos and many more. Personalized wristbands can include print in full colour such as logos and text and even variable data such as QR codes.

Additionally we also supply other types of identity solution products such as Silicone Charity wristbands, Fabric festival wristbands and vinyl wristbands. Each of these has its own niche where they are most commonly found and are hugely popular in their own specialised field such as large scale music festivals. Our technology also allows us to supply top of the end products such as rPET recycled fabric wristbands and also RFID wristbands.

Advertisement

Contact details:

Wristbands Ireland

3, Montpelier Court,

Montpelier Road,

London

W5 2QN

UK

+353 830475444

info@wristbandsireland.com

www.wristbandsireland.com