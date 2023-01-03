Walls.io is an all-in-one social wall solution that allows you to collect, curate, and display user-generated content in a unified feed. A social wall is an engagement tool that allows you to collect content posted by attendees and speakers using your event’s hashtag. If your event is private, a social wall will help you connect with your attendees by making it easy for them to upload content directly on the wall. The event wall acts as a social hub and encourages interaction between attendees, speakers, sponsors, and fans.

It enables you to curate the content, display it on a screen, embed it on your event website or live stream, or show it before and after each session. Walls.io supports easy integration with all event platforms.

You can customize your wall’s appearance using the Walls.io Style Editor. No tech skills are needed, it’s easy! Change the background, text, and tile border color with just a few clicks. Your social media wall will be fully responsive and will always look great.

Contact details

Schönbrunner Straße 213/215,

3rd Floor,

1120 Vienna,

Austria

Austria: +43 (1) 890 46 89,

United States: +1 (858) 252 06 25

marketing@walls.io

https://meetings.hubspot.com/walls-io/sales-intro-call

https://walls.io/contact