vVenues is the virtual event platform that truly engages people.

vVenues is an event platform, developed in Sweden, for virtual events, designed to match the experience of a physical event.

We offer a fully realized virtual experience that reflects your brand. It´s built for us humans and our need for inspiration, interaction and entertainment value to build fruitful relationships.

vVenues is a high-capacity virtual platform where you can build everything from smaller meetings to a big Virtual congress with partner exhibitions. The vVenues platform gives you unlimited flexibility to create dynamic designs with unique flexibility. Stream and show pre-recorded material in parallel tracks. Run virtual video-meetings with advanced chat-functionalities and create detailed post-event reporting.

vVenues offers high security with different levels of authorization, two-factor authentication and ticket management.

92% thinks that vVenues adds more value than a traditional webinar and 85% experience that they have visited a physical event.

Contact Details:

https://vvenues.com/?ref=ein