Voxel Studio is an Experiential Content Studio, developing engaging productions for events, exhibitions, retail, attractions and entertainment. Always looking forward with positive creative solutions.

Our interactive services include projection mapped content, live interactive, virtual sets, virtual environments, VR, AR, and apps.

Coupled with our motion services which include animation, event visuals, motion graphics, VFX, film and 360 tours, we produce audience focused experiences.

A gesture, touch, or noise can activate and influence a live interactive experience. Rewarding interaction with animation or physical movement can enhance engagement and increase dwell time.

Augmented Reality adds digital engagement to the real world, tracking the environment and enhancing it with avatars and gamification.

With a background in creating award winning websites, Voxel Studio can create an experience that entices the audience to delve deeper. From an engaging handcrafted brand site to an experiential 3D WebGL journey, we can create the perfect solution.

Through the use of gesture control or touch activation, projection mapping can become a highly tactile and fun solution to spark conversations. We have the know-how to create entertaining and informative content that will bring your brand and story alive.

We can create virtual environments that are replicas of the real world, or take the user to abstract spaces to explore, interact and engage with. The environments can be used in a wide number of solutions from filmed live XR production, to online WebGL.

Contact Voxel Studio to discuss your project and how our range of interactive and motion services can help engage or excite an audience.

Contact details:

Voxel Studio Ltd

Barn 1 Unit 1A

Somerford Business Court

Somerford

Congleton

Cheshire

CW12 4SN



01260 591305

info@voxelstudio.co.uk

https://voxelstudio.co.uk