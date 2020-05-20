Visair is a specialist live streaming and webcast production company. We produce live video for ANY content, on ANY platform, from ANYwhere. Trusted by big and small alike, we’ve streamed government events to global product launches, panel shows to conferences, award shows to exhibitions.

If you’re looking for solutions to get your events back in the calendar, then look no further. We have a range of options to help you plan for the future and ensure your event remains viable:

Live Remote Events

Stand out from your competitors and run professional, bespoke events from the safety of your own home. Customise layouts & branding, seamlessly integrate video, Q&A and social, and live stream to any platform. No technical knowledge required – just host remotely via any video call platform and let us do the rest!

Advertisement

Closed-door Events

Make space for the new regulations without compromising on quality content. Invite your key people to host from a professional studio, your office or outside location so social distancing can be observed. Let us film with HD cameras, produce your event live and stream it to any platform to reach your audience online.

Hybrid Events

Plan a truly hybrid event with seamless integration of physical and online. Invite remote speakers from anywhere in the world, allow two-way communication between the physical and digital space, and connect audiences with real-time engagement tools and Q&A. For the ultimate user-experience, we can stream to any specialist event platform you want to use.

We’d love to help you with your next event. To find out more, visit our website www.visair.co.uk or to pick our brains, give us a call on 0161 456 6394 or drop us an email to info@visair.co.uk

Contact Details:

0161 456 6394

info@visair.co.uk

www.visair.co.uk