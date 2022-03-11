VideoBooth Systems have been at the forefront of video booth technology since 2001; global specialists, building all of our hardware and software in-house. We create engaging video and photo capture and sharing experiences for events, attractions and venues. Working with the biggest brands, building bespoke solutions, we supply kit to events of all sizes; VideoBooth Systems are able to respond flexibly and work with you to realise your vision, however large or small, from experiential marketing and worldwide tours to corporate events and guest feedback.

Our exclusive cloud platform is the easy way to manage and share branded content within your website, virtual event and social channels; to build relationships and share the experience.



We now offer the same powerful, bespoke software in both online and real-world environments, activated at events in over 23 different countries and capturing over 2.8 million photos, videos and GIFs.

