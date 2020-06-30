University of Bristol. Enterprise evening on the 8th May 2019.

With event space capacities hosting up to 800 attendees, the University of Bristol has some of Bristol’s finest and most impressive buildings with a wide range of room style and sizes available. Spread across the city and surrounds, venues range from elegant mansions and historic buildings, to modern and contemporary spaces.

Some venues are nestled within acres of gardens, providing outdoor space for catering, team building activities and marquees. Our professional catering team offer high standards and flexibility for everything from a working lunch to a formal dinner, from a drink’s reception to parties and presentations.

With an abundance of bedroom accommodation in the summer months, you can choose from locations in and near the city centre, to our residences in tranquil Stoke Bishop. A dedicated, professional team offers support, from the choice of your venue, right through to delivery of your event through a warm welcome of your guests.

Contact Details:

+44 (0)117 4284000

uob-venues@bristol.ac.uk

http://www.bristol.ac.uk/venues