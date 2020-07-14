After the challenges of recent times, future events may need to be different, more carefully considered and be even more relevant than ever before.

If you are looking for that extra special experience, in an atmospheric and inspirational architectural setting then the Monastery is the place to be.

The Monastery is an extraordinary historic venue just outside Manchester City Centre, with easy transport links and free onsite parking, and a range of flexible and safe spaces for all occasions whether large or small.

This former Franciscan Church & Friary lay derelict for many years, and was listed as an Endangered World Monument earning it the nickname of “Manchester’s Taj Mahal”. Local volunteers formed a charitable trust to save the buildings, and campaigned to raise major heritage grants so it could be lovingly restored and put back at the heart of the community once again.

The Monastery is still owned by that very same independent charity today and generates all of its own income by providing a stunning location for all kinds of cultural, community and corporate events.

You can also rest assured that “Your event helps us to help others” as all profits are donated back to the Trust to maintain this precious site and to support our charitable work in education, skills, arts and health in the local community.

Our Great Nave and its stunning architecture is perfect for weddings, banqueting or conferences accommodating between 100 to 500 guests, with many smaller meeting rooms suitable for 2 to 60 delegates.

At The Monastery Manchester, we can provide the perfect setting for your wedding day. This magnificent place is breathtakingly romantic, peaceful and visually stunning, guaranteeing that your special day is truly an occasion to remember.

Winning over 30 awards for its remarkable work in recent years, The Monastery won the UK’s Most Unusual Venue Gold Award for 3 consecutive years.

Our team will ensure that whatever the occasion, your time with us will become an award winning experience.

A very warm welcome awaits you!

Contact Details:

0161 223 3211

events@themonastery.co.uk

www.themonastery.co.uk