The Event Expert: Online Event Management Courses and Event Planning Webinars

The Event Expert is a specialist event management training company delivering on-line ‘how to’ courses, event support and consulting services designed to help event managers organise successful and rewarding events.

These online event management courses are created and delivered by Chris Powell, The Event Expert, a career event manager of some 25 years. In that time, he has been helping clients from the world of business, exhibitions, education, sport, the public and charity sector, training (UK, European, The Middle East), tourism, creative agencies and festivals become confident and skilled events professionals. His clients include some very well-known names. He’s an in-demand event specialist.

With experience in all types of public, business and virtual events and expertise across the whole event management process: from concept to completion and every stage in between, there is not much Chris doesn’t know about the ‘how to’ of successful events.

Advertisement

All courses and services are offered online: either as stand-alone courses to be undertaken at your own pace or divided up into modules and delivered has live virtual event planning webinars – complete with exercises, discussion, problem solving, solution finds and action planning. Courses are delivered in-house or online and can come with follow up support.

My consulting services are also offered on a similar basis: project by project or a specific element of your event, that you need help with.

What results can you expect?

I help turn those tasked with delivering company and client events into confident and skilled event planners who know ‘how to’ deliver successful, memorable and rewarding online or face to face events. The results: higher return on event figures: smarter event decisions: reducing costs and event planning time.

Want your event manager’s to be consistently designing and delivering great events? Call now and let’s talk about your events.

Contact Details:

office: 01256 335192

mobile 07944 317247

chris.powell@theeventexpert.co.uk

www.theeventexpert.co.uk

