The go-to for Eco Friendly Event Passes, Name Badges and Branded Lanyards. Choose from Wood Cards, Recycled Plastic & Paperboard, ideal for Sustainable Events.

A more sustainable way to badge your visitors and brand your event

Want to clearly display your eco credentials with Wood Name Badges? Looking for Recycled or Bamboo Branded Lanyards? Or need plastic Event Passes but want a better plastic?

Our sustainable range includes biodegradable & recyclable plastic, Wood and bamboo, or paperboard.

We supply custom printed cards of all kinds. We’re not just about event passes and name badges, we also produce RFID smart cards, Personalised Lanyards, Access fobs, Key Tags and Cloakroom Tags too.

Wood cards and fobs

Naturally degradable and available in 4 woods and bamboo; wood cards and access fobs make a clear statement about your green credentials. RFID chips are available (various technologies).

Biodegradable & Recycled plastic

Sometimes, plastic is the right choice for the requirement, but it can be better plastic. We offer biodegradable, partly recycled or 100% recycled.

Personalised Lanyards – Recycled & Bamboo

We also provide RPET and Bamboo custom printed lanyards, including a local Express service when timescales are tight, or for when you don’t want to incur additional airmiles.

Want to see some samples?

Let us know what you’re interested in and we’ll happily post you out some card samples.

Talk to us about your Event!

With over 20 years’ experience, we’ve learned a thing or two about how you can make an impact at your event. Ask us!

The Card Network

Network House

St Ives Way

Sandycroft

CH5 2QS

01244 526009

sales@thecardnetwork.co.uk

www.thecardnetwork.co.uk