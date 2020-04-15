Teooh is the future of events.

With an interactive, avatar-based platform, Teooh is able to capture the atmosphere and allure of in-person events without the accompanying cost, effort, and environmental impact.

Imagine a real-time, in-person event: half of the event is devoted to presentations; the other half to networking and socialising.

Video platforms exist as the solution to online presentations, but there is currently no online solution to the latter half: this is where Teooh comes in. Teooh is the perfect complimentary social tool for existing video solutions, introducing post-event networking, group discussions, and everything you need to perfect your online events.

Whether you’re a CEO, a journalist, or a university student, you know the value of networking. In-person events and conferences open up a new world of connections that allow ideas to grow to fruition, but too often, these events are plagued by overhead costs, negative environmental impacts, and organisational headaches.

Advertisement









In August 2018, Teooh founder Don Stein made it his mission to solve these problems by creating a platform for event organizers to easily host online events that deliver on the same value proposition as traditional networking events. Throughout the next few months, the Teooh team made it their mission to create a product that could support hundreds of real-time avatars in a virtual world stimulation, fostering the allure and connection that makes in-person events tick.

Once Teooh had perfected a product which customers were sure to value, unicorn investors flooded in to invest over $2.4 million, ensuring Teooh’s success. This strong base allowed the team to invest their time in product perfection and outreach, and it is Teooh’s 2020 goal to onboard consistent, dedicated brands onto our platform.

Teooh’s mission is to bring the atmosphere and allure of in-person events to a virtual platform, giving the events industry an environmentally-friendly alternative with no overhead costs.

Website: www.teooh.com

Email: press@teooh.com