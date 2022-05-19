Snöball

By
EIN Directory
-
0
138

Snöball event marketing technology helps In-person, hybrid and virtual conferences, exhibitions, and corporate events multiply their marketing results—not their marketing spend. We mobilize attendees, exhibitors, sponsors, and speakers into trusted event advocates, pre-to-post events. We turn your passive audience into active influencers for your event and content.

Snöball amplifies your word-of-mouth strategy so that your people bring you new attendees, who bring you new members, who bring you new sponsors.  It is THE way to get high-quality attendees outside your existing audience.

Contact Details:

rachel@snoball.events
https://snoball.events

EIN Directory
Author: EIN Directory



