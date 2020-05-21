SimpliWiFi

SimpliWiFi, the UK’s multi award winning event IT solutions company, offer a range of solutions for festivals, exhibitions, conferences and product/brand launches. We are technology innovators and suppliers of:

  • Public WiFi & Guest Portals
  • Temporary / Permanent Internet
  • Business Class Telecoms
  • CCTV, Flow Control & Heat Mapping
  • IT Hardware Hire
  • Temporary IT Networks
  • Secure Payment Solutions
  • UHD/HD Live Streaming Solutions

We work with UK companies ensuring their brands come alive and engage.

  • Music festivals
  • Sporting Events
  • Product & Brand Launches
  • Exhibitions, Conferences & Corporate Meetings
  • Rural Internet Dead spots
  • Themed Markets & Carnivals
  • Live Broadcast Media Companies

Contact Details:

The Telephone Exchange
33 Bridge Street
Kington
HR5 3DW

0800 298 9434
hello@simpliwifi.co.uk
www.simpliwifi.co.uk/

