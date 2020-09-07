Showcase AVi has been delivering creative events, on brand, on time, on budget and on a global scale for over 20 years.

As the current climate dictates radical changes to the events arena Showcase AVi has launched a Live Streaming department. This dedicated department offers a range of streaming solutions to ensure every online or hybrid event is well-attended and delivered to the same exacting standards as any other previous live event.

Showcase avi Live Streaming from Showcase AVi.

Showcase’s service offering includes, event streaming, fully virtual and hybrid events that use a combination of film, green screen technology. Fully virtual events can be created using the latest in green screen technology and 3d animation bringing speakers in different locations to your event stage. Showcase have developed a dedicated ‘virtual online platform’ to showcase the event during lead-up as well as hosting the event. The portal can be tailored to your needs, it can fulfil delegate registration with an ecommerce option to manage all ticket purchasing should your event be pay-to-attend.

This new chapter in the company’s history demonstrates the company’s agile business approach and the ability to seamlessly embrace new technology.

Visit: www.showcase-avi.com/livestreaming

