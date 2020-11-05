At Shocklogic, our goal is to make the lives of event organisers easier. We do this through software, technology and services. Our passionate team is a unique mix of tech specialists, association experts, and event organisers.

We offer a fully integrated suite of modules to choose from. This includes:

Webinars

Virtual/online & hybrid meetings

Membership

Websites

Registration and badges

Programme/agenda

Scanning

Exhibition

Mobile apps

Digital Marketing

Our team is able to create a unique user journey and experience, no matter the type or category of the stakeholder. Bespoke user interfaces can be designed to meet the exact needs of any association or event organiser, worldwide. We are the one-stop-shop for all of your event management technology needs.

What our clients say:

“I’ve worked with Shocklogic for a very long time. They are an amazing supplier, they really feel like part of the team. It’s an absolute joy to work with them, they’re professional, they’re quick to respond, they’re innovative.

They have been doing it for such a long time, and they come with a real body and wealth of knowledge. They will really go the extra mile, and they’re really invested in making your event as successful as you are.”

– Gabrielle Mouterde

Events Manager, International Society for Ultrasound in Obstetrics and Gynecology

Contact Details:

Unit 46, The Link

49 Effra Road

London, SW2 1BZ, United Kingdom

info@shocklogic.com

https://shocklogic.com/