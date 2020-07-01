Established in 1999, Scene2 Ltd is the design, production & build “go-to” event production partner for brands, agencies, charities, theatre and film industries.

Renowned work includes:

“If Carslberg made chocolate bars….” PR stunt for Carlsberg at Truman Brewery, London with agencies Blackjack/Fold 7.

Lego Movie 2: Coffee Unchained pop-up Café – international film promotion, converted shipping container tour with The Sunshine Agency.

Kat Von D giant 5m high lipstick – giant prop product launch in Kings Cross station with 1000 Heads.

YouTube Brandcast event production including touring Challenge Pods with AMV Live at Olympia London.

Coca-Cola heritage exhibition stand, designed for CCEP Conference employee engagement at NEC with Golley Retail

Absolut Pornstar Martini Townhouse – immersive experience through cocktail ingredients for London Cocktail Week in Soho with The Sunshine Company (Winner IPM COGS Silver award for Best Experiential Production 2019)

“Journey of Hope” experiential fundraising, immersive UK tour – now in its 11th year with World Vision UK (Winner Bronze Brand Experience Awards Field Marketing Award 2018).

“The War of the Worlds – The Immersive Experience” – set production of over 20 experience rooms for immersive, theatrical promenade event, now in its 2nd year, with DotDotDot.

With over 20 years’ experience, Scene2 design and build with innovation, craftsmanship and theatrical flair, with in-house services at its spacious 17,000 sq ft workshop in Essex.

Awarded IPM Service Agency of the Year 2019 for outstanding work in the Immersive and Experiential Events Industry, Scene2’s theatrical heritage has seen international success across brands, agencies, charities, theatre and film industries.

“Thank you to you and the team for being a pleasure to work with and doing a fantastic job of making the (red) carpet look stunning!” – Rachel Nichols, DDA Live (Aeronauts Film Premiere 2019).

Contact Details:

26 Horsecroft Rd

Harlow

CM195BH

London

United Kingdom

+44(0)1992 666341

enquiries@scene2.co.uk

https://scene2.co.uk/