Our team of specialists have over 25 years’ experience providing safety and security solutions to the events industry.

We understand the importance of health and safety planning for any indoor or outdoor event, and we can supply all the right products you need to ensure the wellbeing and convenience of your event team and guests.











We are very proud to have worked on a number of prestigious events, including the London 2012 Olympic Games. We supplied a number of Olympic venues with our Concrete Barriers, Water Filled Barriers, and temporary Heras Fencing, which were used to mark out boundaries, provide protection against unlawful entry to events, and to offer effective crowd control.

We have also provided a combination of our safety fencing and barriers for the high profile FIFA Awards in London, to protect the public and celebrities attending.

We can supply and install all the items you need to safely manage your event including barriers, fences, hoardings, hand hygiene stations, portable toilets, ground protection, CCTV and security services. Once your event is over, as well as dismantling and collecting our items, we can also provide a professional cleaning and clearance service and ethical waste removal, ensuring your site is left completely sanitised.

All of our event products are available to hire or buy and we can provide delivery and installation across the UK.

If you are looking for an affordable, reliable and high quality service, look no further than SafeSite Facilities – where you can trust that your event is in safe hands.

Contact Details:

0800 114 3058

info@safesitefacilities.co.uk

www.safesitefacilities.co.uk

SafeSite Facilities Ltd

Unit 1, Martello Enterprise Centre,

Courtwick Lane

Littlehampton

West Sussex

BN17 7PA