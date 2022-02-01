We have access to all levels of event staff and have a crew of accomplished event production staff, site crew and technicians. We pride ourselves on professionalism, efficiency and respect, which has propelled our reputation as a premier crewing service supplier to event production companies in the UK. Event production managers and event services companies who demand the best need look no further – RODEO CREW can deliver to your particular requirements at any hour of the day or night.

RODEO CREW has a reputation in major events with a well-trained crew to ensure we provide our clients with individuals who have event industry knowledge and experience. We supply crew to several venues, production managers and technicians in and around the United Kingdom and Europe – we have a unique and memorable crew who will leave a lasting memory of their personality and service-friendly attitude. We specialise in leadership and taking responsibility for onsite event services. We have a crew that will suit your needs for any event size.

Our clients recognise us as supplying a premium crewing service that filters from our leadership team throughout the company. It is essential to cater to our partners’ needs wherever possible by offering tailored solutions in a world of one size fits all. We aim to anticipate and fulfil our partners’ needs before a challenge strikes. We prioritise including and talking with our partners as often as possible and providing them with a forum for discussion to raise the essential issues that allow us to learn about their business needs before developing our business strategy. Defining mutually agreed-upon service levels, responsibilities and processes – and reviewing them together annually at a minimum – demonstrates our intent on offering a high-touch service.

Contact Details:

128 Wey House

15 Church Street

Weybridge

KT13 8NA

020 8075 7799

bookcrew@rodeocrew.uk

www.rodeocrew.uk



