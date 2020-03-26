Reattendance – The World’s Virtual Events Platform

ReAttendance.com is specifically designed for the replay and live streaming of all types of events. ReAttendance.com removes the barrier of geographical restriction for you and your attendees and allows you to monetise your events, either before the event with live streaming or after the event with event Replays.

With its live stream function (embedding live streams from any platform) it allows different ticket types to either view or purchase access to your content. You can now realise the potential ROI you have worked so hard to create. ReAttendance also allows remote access should anyone not be able to attend in person.

Your attendees no longer have to choose one talk/performance over another simply because their schedules overlap. They can revisit any talk after the event via the platform, again and again, giving added value to your ticket purchase price. Attendees of past events who have already experienced ReAttendance are asking for it to be used at the next event.

Depending on which subscription level you have, your ReAttendance platform can be white labelled with your own brand palette and images. This also allows for the incorporation of the logos of the sponsors for your event, should you wish to include them.

With our ‘Sidesync’ technology, viewers get to see both your talk and your slides in perfect synchronization. Additionally, post-event we have an Online Marketplace where, if you wish you can open your content to a whole new audience outside of your event. You may make access free or offer tickets for purchase, providing an additional revenue stream for your venue or event long after it has ended.

ReAttendance was constructed to provide a second life for events and venues alike.

Website: www.reattendance.com

Email: support@reattendance.com