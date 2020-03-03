Poole based exhibition stand contractors, Quadrant2Design, have been designing and installing custom modular exhibition stands internationally for twenty years. They are experts in what they do, and that is the Prestige Events System. Quadrant2Design have created award winning exhibition stands at international events like Euroshop to smaller industry events like the Artisanal Ice Cream and Food Show.

Whether you are looking to rent or buy an exhibition stand, it is worth taking a look at Quadrant2Design’s portfolio for inspiration before getting in touch with them for your free design visuals.

Reusable Modular Stands

Their custom modular system is reusable and reconfigurable, making it a cost-effective and sustainable solution for exhibitors. Their stands are lightweight and easy to transport in small vans. They don’t use any harmful materials or power tools during the installation or manufacturing processes. This mantra is seen throughout the company and the team are proud sponsors of the Kākāpō Recovery Programme.

Dedicated In-House Team

Don’t think these advantages mean sacrificing great design. The in-house CAD and graphic design team work with you to create a bespoke exhibition stand for your next event. Take a look at some of these great designs they’ve worked on.

Quadrant2Design are unique in the sense that every aspect of your exhibition is taken care of. Their in-house project management team oversee the entire manufacturing process, so you can trust that your exhibition stand is in safe hands.

100% Prebuild Promise

One thing that makes them a favourite with their customers is their 100% prebuild guarantee. With other exhibiting solutions, such as custom-builds, you won’t see the stand until the day of your show. That means if anything goes wrong it is going to be at your exhibition. Quadrant2Design’s prebuild promise and dedicated project management can put you at ease and let you focus on the important things.

Contact Details:

Quadrant2Design H3, The Fulcrum Vantage Way

Poole Dorset BH12 4NU United Kingdom

01202 723 500

designteam@quadrant2design.com

www.quadrant2design.com