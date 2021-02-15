The QEII Centre combines world-class facilities with stunning views in the heart of London. As the largest dedicated conference and exhibition space in the area it has significant experience of hosting high-profile conferences, conventions, exhibitions and corporate events for up to 2,500 delegates. Each year the Centre hosts more than 400 events.

A multi award-winning venue, the Centre can accommodate all types of events from small meetings and training events, to examinations and major international summits and exhibitions. Offering standard packages through to bespoke requirements, our in-house AV and Catering teams are on hand to provide solutions for your event to ensure it exceeds expectations.

Onsite delegate safety is of paramount importance and the Covid-secure measures we have implemented adhere to the AEV All Secure Framework (which is approved by the UK Government). We have also been recognised with the MIA AIM Secure and Visit Britain We’re Good to Go accreditations.

The QEII Centre has numerous rooms set up to host virtual events, which provide the same impactful experience for online and onsite audiences. We deliver engaging live, studio and hybrid events, with cutting-edge technology and the expertise of our in-house AV team QEII Live. With a 2Gbps building-wide supply, our reliable, superfast, wired bandwidth will contribute to a flawless live-stream to your remote audience.

Advertisement

Delegates will also have free access to the superfast wired and wireless connectivity, so they can always stay connected. We are constantly investing in the latest technology including advanced audio and video communications such as IPTV and state of the art digital signage.

The Centre is easy to get to and has exceptional transport links in London and beyond, providing access to first rate restaurants, shopping and culture; it is an hours’ transfer from five international airports, making us accessible from all parts of the globe. There are over 6,000 hotel bedrooms within walking distance as well as iconic landmarks including Buckingham Palace, the Houses of Parliament, the River Thames, St James’s Park and the London Eye.

Contact Details:

Broad Sanctuary

Westminster

London

Greater London

SW1P 3EE

United Kingdom

+44 (0) 207 798 4000

www.qeiicentre.london