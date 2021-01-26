Portable Toilets Limited (PTL)

The UK’s leading provider of all manner of sanitation to the event industry!

For 30 years we have been the trusted supplier to many of the UK’s largest and most successful events. PTL has earned a reputation for their consultative approach to events of all shapes and sizes, from large scale government contracts to the music festivals we have all come to love.

Our product offering and commitment to innovation speak for themselves; whether you need 4000 portable toilets in a field or fully modular vacuum loos for your corporate and VIP events, PTL have what you need.

With unrivalled knowledge of the sector and what it takes to get the sanitation right for events from 100 to 150,000 people, PTL are the only supplier you’ll need. Get in touch today to see how we could help.

Contact Details:

Unit 12 Abergarw Trading Estate

Bridgend

Bridgend

CF32 9LW

01656721721

www.portabletoiletslimited.com