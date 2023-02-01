PKL is the UK’s premier catering equipment and temporary kitchen infrastructure provider and has been supplying to the events industry since 1988.

As a regular supplier to a number of UK events, we typically provide temporary kitchens and catering equipment for around 400-500 event hires each year. We also supply a wide range of support facilities such as coldrooms, dry storage and warewashing units, which can be linked to our Portable Kitchens.

Our kitchen facilities are used by catering teams to feed event visitors, VIPs, artists, staff, and crew. Outdoor events we work on range from festivals and concerts to pop-up restaurants and large-scale youth camps. We also specialise in complex projects that require innovative solutions – we’ve set up kitchens on the roofs of buildings, in underground tunnels, and in the middle of fields!

We have a dedicated UK Event Hire team who are always on hand to discuss all of the temporary catering needs for your event, and we can even help you in sourcing additional facilities such as marquees, trackway and generators.

We pride ourselves on giving the best quality service to our event clients, year in, year out. Our turnkey service using our own team’s wide experience and a select group of industry experts allows us to create the right platform for your event to launch successfully. We offer site survey’s, kitchen design, equipment testing and preparation, a dedicated project manager, delivery and installation, 24/7 technical support, and wash-up meetings – no matter what your needs, we can facilitate the right solution.

Contact Details:

Stacey Morgan

PKL Event Consultant

postbox@pkl.co.uk

01242 6663000

www.pkleventkitchens.co.uk / www.pkl.co.uk