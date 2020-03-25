Performing Artistes is the division of f4 group that supplies speakers, hosts and presenters for a whole range of activities. Many of the people we supply are celebrities, but not always – particularly for conferences – when clients don’t necessarily need a well known name, just a solid professional.
The activities we supply people for tend to fall into 3 categories:
- Conferences – This could be someone to chair a conference, give a keynote speech or even some entertainment for the evening.
- Awards – We supply numerous awards ceremonies each year ranging from small internal affairs, to large industry ones.
- Advertising or PR – We supply people for lots of promotional activities, ranging from simple personal appearances to radio days or full blown endorsements.
- We also supply personalities and celebrities for videos and online media, both for presenting and voiceovers.
What do our clients do?
Performing Artistes’ client base has been built up over many years and continues to grow month by month. Clients are drawn from a variety of different fields including:
- Accountancy
- Advertising
- Charities
- Financial Services
- FTSE 100 companies
- Insurance
- The Legal Profession
- IT
- Trade Associations
- Local & National Government
- Management Consultancy
- PR and Marketing
- TV & Radio Production
How do we work?
Performing Artistes act as consultants; we negotiate fees, issue contracts, and provide a full liaison between client and celebrity from initial enquiry to the final execution of the event. Choosing exactly the right person for your particular event can be a tricky business. A member of our experienced team will be pleased to help with advice over the telephone and will e-mail suggestions which fit your budget and your detailed requirements.
How much do celebrities charge?
We do not publish fees on our website because many celebrities charge different amounts for different events. They can vary from as little as £500 up to £50k + depending on various factors which might include:-
- What the celebrity is required to do e.g. deliver an After Dinner speech or simply make a personal appearance
- The location of the venue e.g. UK or abroad, London or the provinces
- The day of the week, time and length of the function
Once we have most of this information we are more than willing to give you an immediate indication of cost and we can then negotiate on your behalf.
Our database contains more than 4000 celebrity contacts, names and addresses. We are constantly updating and adding to it so we have the resources and research facilities to contact any celebrity or speaker you may be interested in.
Our Artiste Index is only a guide to some of the celebrities with whom we we work most frequently i.e. those known to participate in corporate events, personal appearances or after dinner speaking.
