Performing Artistes is the division of f4 group that supplies speakers, hosts and presenters for a whole range of activities. Many of the people we supply are celebrities, but not always – particularly for conferences – when clients don’t necessarily need a well known name, just a solid professional.

The activities we supply people for tend to fall into 3 categories:

– We supply people for lots of promotional activities, ranging from simple personal appearances to radio days or full blown endorsements. We also supply personalities and celebrities for videos and online media, both for presenting and voiceovers.

What do our clients do?

Performing Artistes’ client base has been built up over many years and continues to grow month by month. Clients are drawn from a variety of different fields including:

Accountancy

Advertising

Charities

Financial Services

FTSE 100 companies

Insurance

The Legal Profession

IT

Trade Associations

Local & National Government

Management Consultancy

PR and Marketing

TV & Radio Production

How do we work?

Performing Artistes act as consultants; we negotiate fees, issue contracts, and provide a full liaison between client and celebrity from initial enquiry to the final execution of the event. Choosing exactly the right person for your particular event can be a tricky business. A member of our experienced team will be pleased to help with advice over the telephone and will e-mail suggestions which fit your budget and your detailed requirements.